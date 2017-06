Featured Story:

Meet Brynneth Pawltrow, a rescue pit bull that is making strides in Rabbit Hash as their latest town mayor.

Do Life Better:

July 4th is coming up next week…and that means campfires, grilling, and fireworks. While most of us don’t have a problem pulling off these these summertime staple activities…fire is still dangerous and can end tragically if not taken seriously. On today’s show, I talk about safety measures to take around fires and mistakes to avoid to keep your family safe.

Food for Thought: (adapted from “Quiet Time For Your Soul,” Sheila Walsh, YouVersion)

Sometimes when life seems relentless or I’m feeling a stressed, taking a walk outside is good medicine. God uses the breath of fresh air, the trees, flowers …. to settle my spirit.

Whenever I think about the way God speaks to us through creation, I am reminded of Job. Most of us remember that Job went through some devastating trials, but do you remember how God put Job’s heart at rest? For four breathtaking chapters, God walked Job through the wonders of His creation, from the vast storehouses of snow to every creature that has ever roamed the earth. He reminded Job that only He, the Creator and Sustainer of life, performs mighty acts like making lightning strike, giving the horse its strength, and commanding the dawn to rise.

After God showed off the wonders of what He had made and the power He had over them, Job found his faith strengthened and renewed: “I know that you can do all things. . . . My ears had heard of you but now my eyes have seen you” (Job 42:2, 5).

That encounter changed everything for Job.

It’s one thing to know things about God. It’s quite another to know Him. In the midst of his pain, Job was reminded of the greatness and majesty of God—right there in the world around him. He never would have signed up for such loss and suffering, but that fresh, profound understanding of the heart of His Father brought peace.

Perhaps today you can find a few moments to get away from all that’s pressing in on you so you can be reminded that the same God who puts the sun to bed and holds the stars in place is holding you too.

Take a walk with God!

The One who holds the stars in place is always holding you.

