Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. (Proverbs 4: 23)

Filter your faith with love: Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.(Matthew 22: 37) God is not seeking religious duty, He is after your heart. God wants a heart relationship with you. He loves you. He formed you on purpose to have a heart relationship with Him.

Filter your relationships with love: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. (1 Corinthians 13: 4-8)

Filter your words and actions, with love. Before you speak, pour your comment through the filter of love. Before you act, pour the action before the filter of love. Before you go to your Bible, pour your devotion time through the filter of love. Before you give, pour your offering through the filter of love. Before you breath and walk, pour each breath and every step through the filter of love.

By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another. (John 13: 35)

Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law. (Romans 13: 8)

This is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, 10 so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ, 11 filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ—to the glory and praise of God. (Philippians 1: 9-11)

