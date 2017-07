Today on the Wake Up Call

EYA

Today we spoke with Adam Frano, from Erie Young Adults about the movement that seems to be taking place in our area to love God with our whole heart. Listen and be inspired.

To learn more about EYA, visit the website. Keep up to date on their activities by liking their Facebook page.

What to do for your kids everyday

From showing affection to praying, the Wake Up Call shared information concerning things that moms (and dads) should do for their kids every day. Check out the article from imom.com for yourself.

National Ice Cream Month

“Take a stroll back in time” for some great ice cream and eats at the White Turkey Drive-In. Just a short drive away, it is well worth the trip.

Good News

An injured college senior gets to finish her college softball career thanks to the help of a pinch runner. Read the whole story and watch the video.

