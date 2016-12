I had no idea about foster care—until I was holding a beautiful baby girl in my arms and looking into her big brown eyes. My brother-in-law and sister-in-law had gotten certified as foster parents, and were placed almost immediately with a newborn baby girl. She was just two days old.

I couldn’t help but wonder, as I held her, “Where would she be right now…if my brother-and-sister-in-law didn’t have her? What kind of care would she have? Would anyone be paying any attention to her?”

I confess, that if it wasn’t for her, I probably would have never batted an eye at foster care. But watching my brother-and-sister-in-law love her, as if she was their own daughter for the last year and half–did something to my heart. I couldn’t help but love her, too.

The more I watched their example, I realized that “Foster Care” wasn’t just some strange foreign concept. It was a real thing–with real people, and real babies.

Last February, my husband and I began the process of getting certified as foster parents through Families United Network. And through that time, our eyes were opened to the urgent need for foster families in Erie County.

Did you know that Erie County alone has over 350 children in foster care right now?

And that number is growing every year?

The age of children in foster care range from newborns to 18 years of age. The needs, including special needs, vary from child to child.

When there are not enough foster homes in our county, sometimes children have to be sent outside the county. Older youth and teens may be placed in a residential facility.

There is always a need for more stable, loving foster families as some have to “retire” after many years of service as foster parents, some simply don’t have any more space to take in more children and some homes close after the adoption of foster children.

What Can You Do?

You can become a foster parent! Or, you can support those who do so, by getting certified for “respite care.” (This is similar to babysitting for foster families for a day, or weekend.)

In Erie County, the process to become a licensed foster home takes approximately 90 days. During that time, there is a very thorough interview process and in-depth home study. You will need to complete 24 hours of training (provided by Families United Network) and you will also obtain clearances and certifications (like CPR, and First Aid.) Families United Network will guide and support you throughout this process and also covers the costs for all training and clearances.

As you go through certification for foster or respite care, the Resource Family Specialist will work with you and assist you with establishing your preferences for the age, or gender of child you feel most comfortable with. In addition, you will explore what special needs you feel able and comfortable to address with a child placed in your home. When a child becomes available for placement in your home or respite care is needed, Families United Network staff will always give you as much information about the child(ren) as possible to help you determine if that particular child is a good match for you and your family.

What Do You Need To Be A Foster Parent?

Some of the requirements for becoming a foster parent are:

You need to be 21 years of age

Obtain clearances for criminal history, child abuse and the FBI

You need to have adequate space in your home for an additional child or children

You must be successful in managing your own family and finances

You need to be in good health free of communicable diseases

Possess the patience and understanding for the needs of children of all ages

Why Should I Do Foster Care?

Becoming certified in Foster Care or Respite Care is an amazing opportunity for you to love and support children who need it most right here in Erie County.

The number of foster children is growing every year, due to the change of laws in 2014 in Mandatory Reporting. More and more children are being identified as being in in abusive or neglectful situations.

Another issue which has led to more children being placed in foster care is the drug and substance abuse issue that continues to plague our community, most especially with opioid addiction, which has been identified as being at an epidemic level in Erie County.

You don’t need to travel on a mission trip to love children in broken situations. Erie County is full of them. We just need more families who are open to serving them in this special way.

Who Do I Contact To Learn More?

If you live in Erie County, you can contact:

Cindi Jares, Resource Family Specialist, at Families United Network, by calling: (814)240-3434 ext 409 or E-mail cjares@families4kids.org.

Families United Network, Inc. is an incredible agency to work with. They are so helpful throughout the whole process and would be happy to answer any questions you have. Don’t hesitate to call or email today!

Share On