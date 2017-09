Jesus said to the woman, “Your faith has saved you; go in peace.” Luke 7: 50 (NIV)

I remember hearing her laugh from across the room. Despite her bad decisions and their far-reaching consequences, she seemed at ease with herself and other people. I remember wondering why she wasn’t embarrassed, subdued…ashamed. I would have been.

I do that sometimes; duck my head in shame and hold onto my mistakes. I focus on where I have been instead of where I am going; fix my eyes on things I have done (or haven’t done) instead of the person that God is making me to be. Then I wait for signs of acceptance from other people before I give myself permission to relax.

Her ability to let go of her past and live free frustrated and challenged me. Where did she get that assurance of forgiveness, that peace?

It took some time, but I eventually began to understand what was different about that girl. She knew Jesus in such a personal way that she was able to work through her ‘stuff’ with Him and then live freely in the love that He offered. She focused on who she was in Him, not the mistakes she made along the way and not on what others thought about her. She had learned how to embrace God’s grace.

I was reminded of this recently while reading a story in Luke 7 about another woman who embraced God’s grace. In the Biblical account, Jesus was spending time with a Pharisee when someone described only as a ‘sinful woman’ showed up and washed Jesus’ feet with her tears and anointed them with expensive perfume. As the story unfolds, the Pharisee sees only the sins the woman has committed, while Jesus sees a woman forgiven. The woman herself is focused solely on her love for Jesus.

Thinking about these three very different perspectives, it was suddenly clear to me that when I refuse to embrace God’s grace in my life, or extend that grace to others, I have a lot more in common with the Pharisee than the woman.

How is that for a wake-up call! Since the scriptures are full of stories describing the ways in which the Pharisees missed the point entirely when it came to Jesus, this realization of a Pharisee attitude within me got my attention.

I read the passage again. This time I asked myself a few basic questions along the way to help better understand my heart and how I might dig out the roots of the Pharisee-like perspective.

Who are you focused on? Yourself, other people or Jesus? We can learn a lot from the so-called ‘sinful woman’. She focused on Jesus and His mercy in her life, not the bad decisions of her past and not on what others thought about her. When Jesus looked at her, he saw a person of faith, cleansed of sin and free to love. The Pharisee, however, was so focused on ‘keeping score’, that he could not see himself honestly, let alone the love of Jesus.

Why are you serving God? To feel better about yourself, or out of sincere devotion to the one who set you free? The woman came to wash Jesus’ feet, not in an attempt to earn acceptance, but as an expression of love for the one who had saved her. Since the Pharisee was blind to his own need, there was no true gratitude or love for Jesus in His motivations for even spending time with Him.

How much peace do you have? The woman had worked through her ‘stuff’ with Jesus and as a result was able to embrace the grace that He offered. Her faith had saved her; from that point on she could live in peace. There was no need to duck her head in shame, or live in condemnation or regret. Jesus did not require ongoing remorse or self-sacrifice. He encouraged her to move forward with confidence.

If you find yourself focused on the wrong things today and lacking the peace of true freedom, take a few moments to ask yourself these simple questions. Jesus has come to set us free. As we turn our faces toward Him in faith, He invites us to embrace the grace He offers. You too, can lean into the truth that your faith has saved you. You too, can go in peace.

