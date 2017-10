A few weeks ago, I was inside the house during a rainstorm when the sun suddenly broke through. My daughter and I went outside “rainbow hunting” only to encounter the most vivid rainbow I have ever seen. The deep reds, oranges, greens, and yellows against a brilliant blue sky took my breath away. As we savored the moment, then turned to go in, something else caught my attention. Just beyond the rainbow was another one. It was so faint that we nearly missed it. Just a few seconds, then it slowly faded away. Nearly lost in the brilliance of the first rainbow, yet no less significant, we were treated to the rare occurrence of a double rainbow.

This experience got me thinking about the joyful times we encounter in our daily living. We can all name the brilliant, breathtaking events in our lives. These times wash over us to the point that it is impossible to miss them. In fact they can be so all-encompassing that we miss other moments of joy. The ones that don’t stand out quite so much. These moments are the fleeting ones. The ones that fade away, if we aren’t careful, before we even notice them. Yet those are the very moments that sustain us during our times of struggle.

Without fail, during the most trying and difficult times of my life, it is the small glimpses of joy that have sustained me. A kind word given when least expected; a song on the radio that was exactly what I needed at that moment; a simple hug or smile. I have photos of the big stuff. But it is the hidden “joy-moments” that fill my heart.

Jesus was an expert at finding “joy-moments”. Whether it was seeing a widow giving her last penny, encouraging children to play at his feet, or sharing a meal with his friends, Jesus knew the importance of finding value in the ordinary. Even at his worst moment, hanging on a cross, he was able to put aside his own agony to give hope and assurance to the condemned thief.

May you be encouraged through Jesus’ example to actively seek out those moments of quiet, unexpected joy. They are surrounding you every day. Don’t let them fade away before you catch a glimpse.

