I never get tired of reading the Christmas story. The shepherds, the angels, the kings. The tiny baby brought forth, unnoticed by most, in a stable, under a star. But what invariably captures my attention in this drama is the young girl with the baby in her arms. The girl who was visited by an angel of God. The virgin who was told she was going to bear the Son of the Most High. The one who was chosen to do the impossible.

Every time I read her story, I am struck by her responses starting with the angel’s appearance. She is apparently alone which not only adds to the fear factor, but also ensures that she has no one with which to validate this moment. There is no one that she can later ask “Did this really happen?” And yet she shows no doubt that this is happening. Her reaction is more of confusion as to why, not doubt as to if. After being reassured that she has found favor with God and that she should not fear, she is told the impossible part. That she will bear a son. Now this is the part that really gets me. She simply asks “How?” No arguing. No doubting. No refusal. No grand speech about how this is really NOT in her plans and thanks anyway but I think I’ll pass. She completely accepts her calling right from the start. She asks for no confirmation or sign. There is nothing but quiet, simple acceptance.

It makes me wonder. What do I do when God asks me to do the impossible? Do I allow fear and confusion to dictate my actions? Am I so busy worrying and complaining and arguing about the impossibility of the task that I miss the simple words “God has found favor with you?” God often asks more of us than we think we can give. The painful, the uncomfortable, and yes even the impossible. Stepping forward in faith without the slightest hesitation can be the most impossible task of all. But we can trust God to be right beside us. The God who called Mary and turned the impossible into the possible is the same God who is calling us. The One who is saying “Trust me.” The One who is reminding us that “Nothing is impossible with God.”

