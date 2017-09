Develop an attitude of gratitude, and give thanks for everything that happens to you, knowing that every step forward is a step toward achieving something bigger and better than your current situation.

—Brian Tracy

Developing an attitude of gratitude is done by making a habit out of recognizing the things and people in your life that you are thankful for and loving them.

Every single morning, as you get ready for your upcoming day, think about all of the things in your life that you are grateful for. By doing this, you are setting yourself up for a day filled with even more things to be grateful for. Make it a priority to notice all of the things in your life that bring you joy throughout the day. At the end of each day, take a couple of minutes to reflect on how your day went. As you begin to live gratefully, you will start to notice good things and positive people in your life that you haven’t noticed before because you haven’t taken the time to really pay attention to them.

I like what Kyle Idleman says in his book, Gods at War. He explains, “God has given us the use of his resources for a short time here on earth, and we have much to be grateful for. Go through your day sometime just recognizing that everything is God’s. Get out of God’s bed and walk into God’s bathroom, and turn on God’s shower, and then put on God’s clothes. Eat God’s cereal and drink God’s coffee. Get in God’s car and head to work. When we start to see all of our resources as God’s it helps us develop an attitude of gratitude that leads to a heart of worship.”

For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it.

—1 Timothy 6:7 NIV

Everything belongs to God, so live each day with that understanding prominently in your mind.

(Excerpt from Hunter’s book “Plug In Your Life”)





Share On