DiscipleShift: Five Steps That Help Your Church to Make Disciples Who Make Disciples

By Jim Putman & Bobby Harrington

Review by Pastor Jeff Bobin

If you are interested in your church becoming a healthy disciple-making church, you will learn a shift in thinking.

Taking you through a step-by-step process, while leaving you room to shape the process for your context, you will be inspired to look at what you are doing with new eyes.

Five Shifts:

From Reaching to Making From Informing to Equipping From Program to Purpose From Activity to Relationship From Accumulating to Deploying

We need to change our focus from things that worked historically to what works today.

Disciples that make disciples do so because it becomes a way of life — not just in the church but in our homes, business and social circles.

When we shift our focus, we have a chance to make an impact on the Kingdom.

