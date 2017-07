Today on the Wake Up Call

Home Instead Senior Care

Are you, or someone you know, taking care of a loved one and missing work? Maggie, from Home Instead, had some great advice for you. Also, check out www.daughtersintheworkplace.com for more tips on managing work, caregiving and your personal life.

Praying for the Prodigal Child

You’re not helpless when it comes to influencing your Prodigal Child. Although you do not have control over his heart, God is able to create a love for Christ in your child. Start praying these prayers and wait on God to move in your child’s life.

National Ice Cream Month

Are you wondering where to take the kids for ice cream on this hot summer day? Why not head out to Lake City to the Dairy Oasis on W. Lake Road for some delicious ice cream? Don’t forget Fido! He can have a special treat, too; a “Dog Gone Sundae.” Be prepared by taking cash with you because they do not accept debit or credit cards.

Good News

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! We call this a “Coinci-Godly.”

Share On