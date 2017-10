Today on the Wake Up Call

David Crowder Interview

We had the pleasure of speaking with David Crowder, from the band Crowder, about his upcoming concert at Houghton College. Listen to his interview plus bonus material that was not aired on the Wake Up Call.

Fun Friday

Cats

Meet Paddles, the First Cat of New Zealand.

Beaches

Here are some beaches you may want to add to your bucket list of places to visit.

Shell Beach

Hot Water Beach

What about Glass Beach?

Good News

This high school freshman had no idea her good deed would turn into something so big.

