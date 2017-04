Heraclitus once said, “Change is the only constant in life.” If we can be certain of one thing in life, it is that change is always around the corner. Our circumstances are always shifting around us, and the storms of life sometimes whip us around and cause us to get lost and blown around. It is during the changes of life that we must look to the unchanging attributes of God to ground us through any storm. There are five attributes of God that can be focused on during the changes of life.

1. God does not change in His life. God is eternal, living, and active. Even when God seems silent, He is working in ways that we cannot imagine, for a purpose much greater than what we expect.

2. God’s character does not change. God is the same yesterday, today, and forever. He is holy, just, and loving. When your circumstances weigh you down, remember the character of our God.

3. God’s truth does not change. God’s Word transcends all cultures and timelines. His truth penetrates our hearts. His guidance is the same in all circumstances: seek Him. We must remember that even when our circumstances change, God’s Word remains the same. When life seems unpredictable, take time to read the unchanging Word and truth of God.

4. God’s promises and purposes never change. Romans 8:28 says that “in all things God works for the good of those who love him.” God’s purpose is for good, not evil. When troubles and struggles surround us, we can look to the promises and purposes of God for our assurance of hope.

5. The Son never changes. Paul, on many occasions, talks about the assurance of our salvation. This assurance is given to us on the basis of the Holy Spirit. Despite how deep your sins are, shame does not have to hold you in shackles, because the blood of Christ has set you free. In all circumstances, the cross is our source of hope. For it is at the foot of the cross that we have hope despite our circumstances. The cross displays the unchanging life, character, truth, purposes, and love of our great God.

In all change, look to the cross. In the face of uncertainty, the cross is certain. For amidst life’s changes, we must look to that which is unchanging: the love of God. This is how we find comfort in change.

