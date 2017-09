Today on the Wake Up Call

How Do You Pray?

A study released by Barna reveals how American’s pray and what they pray for. 2% actually pray collectively or out loud with others. Find out how most people pray.

Classic Christian Books Worth a Read (or Reread)

It’s National Literacy Month and Relevant Magazine suggests these 9 Classic Christian Books Worth Revisiting including a book by C.S. Lewis. It probably isn’t the one you’re thinking, though.

September is also Children’s Good Manners Month

One great manner to teach your children and practice ourselves is standing to show respect.

Good News

Good news from Presque Isle State Park and one local hero.

