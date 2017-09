For many years I had served my country. What was unique about it was that I belonged to something special; and I always would. It was a bond built in more than just people, a band brothers and sisters, a community, a family. All of us are just looking for a place to belong, to relax and let your worries be taken away, to be known and loved exactly the way you are. Like a bar without the inhibitions, in church we all come here to free ourselves from the worries of life, concerns of our day, our misgivings and maybe we will even go with a friend or two. In a church, others will sympathize with you over your issues, and even pray with you. In Philipians 2:1-11, God wants us to dwell in community having the same mind of Jesus. In a church, people don’t want to be criticized by the problems we have and feel like everyone else has it together but me. Because even in the military, a bar, rich or poor, and yes, even a church, we all face troubles and obstacles, but I want you to know you belong here, we all belong here! God calls us to be a church that loves people how they are. Be a church of love.

