June’s Book of the Month is Post“Culture of the Few: Following Jesus, Transforming Culture,” by Brad McKoy. It was a book that Pastor Bobin was anxious to read. Listen to the interview here to find out if it lived up to his expectations. You can also read the review at the end of this blog.

Next Month’s book is “Shattered: Surviving the Loss of a Child” by Gary Roe. You can pick up a copies of either book at our Amazon Kindle Store.

“Hang out with faucets, not drains.” –Elizabeth Kelly, on ways to relax.

Culture of the Few Book Review by Pastor Jeff Bobin

“Culture of the Few: Following Jesus Transforming Culture” By Brad McKoy

Do you feel that your church is being pressured to grow? Is growth always good?

Way too often we are spending so much time building a large church that we struggle to understand why making disciples that follow in the footsteps of Jesus is so difficult. Jesus concentrated on a few people so that he could invest in them in depth.

The disciples of Jesus often invited others to come and see what they could experience with Jesus. It was after they came to see Jesus that they had the chance to choose to follow him. When they were invited and shoes to follow him he invested in them and changed their lives.

In Matthew 4 Jesus calls Simon Peter and Andrew while they are fishing and then calls James and John while they are mending their nets. Both are important tasks and we can learn a lot about life thinking about these two calls. The best way to make disciples is to spend time preparing for reaching out to.

Maybe the most important image in the book is one of fishing and bringing the fish to shore and then not being prepared to do anything with them. For way too long the church has been working hard to make disciples and then failing to help them in the process of growth in discipleship.

Jesus worked with small groups of people so that he could have the maximum impact on them and then prepare them to go and do the same. It is not that there were never crowds but it was with the more intimate groups that he shared his heart. When we focus on impacting a few we have greater potential to impact the lives of many.

The books is divided into five subsections to help understand the process of developing a disciple of Jesus mindset. The five sections are identity, invitation, intentionality, intersession and intimacy. Each will take you to a new level of depth in your relationship with God and with others.

Many will find this book freeing from the pressure to do ministry to larger and larger groups and free you to impact more by developing a deeper relationship with a few. It will always start with your relationship with Jesus.

