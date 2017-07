How can astonished lips form words,

bedazzled brain construct coherent thought,

or heart withstand the weight of wonder,

overwhelming Truth:

God lives in me!

God!

In me!

What keeps these molecules intact,

atoms from exploding skyward

like raucous fireworks in jubilee?

How is it that sleep ever comes

while the divine vitality

radiates through inner rooms,

and undiminished resurrection power

rumbles, throbs like idling earthmover?

Look at me!

Inside of what you see,

God houses!

God!

In me!

The mind goes tilt. How can it be? So jaw-dropping and yet, for the Christian, so undeniably true: The Creator, who at Bethlehem became God with us, at Pentecost became God in us.

To the young church Paul wrote about “the glorious riches of this mystery, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory” (Colossians 1:27) and asked, “Do you not realize that Christ Jesus is in you…?” (2 Corinthians 13:5). Do I not realize it?

If I could pack the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and the Aurora Borealis inside of me and throw in an exploding supernova for good measure, it wouldn’t begin to compare with God underskin.

I ask myself, “Do I know that I myself am God’s temple and that God’s Spirit lives in me?” (1 Corinthians 3:16). Not as a theory or a presence but literally a Person! And what is my response? Wonder, astonishment, even bewilderment, yes – but I stretch myself to accept what I can’t get my head around. My inner being might tremble with the awesomeness of it, but I don’t want to just agree with it, or even stand back and ponder it . I want to step out into the reality of it.

Perhaps somewhere ages and ages hence we will look back in wonder at the cracked, broken vessels of clay we once were, all the while walking around with God inside of us! But I don’t want to wait till then to see the mind-blowing wonder of it all. I hunger to, as much as possible, grasp it now, live in the knowledge and mystery and glory and hope and richness of God in me! The privilege of being the home of God.

Only the Holy Spirit can open my mind and heart and spiritual eyes to see Him in me. Can open yours to see God in you. Let’s ask, and keep on asking, until we are bedazzled by the overwhelming truth:

God is in me!

God!

In me!

Share On