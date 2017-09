He says, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.” Psalm 46: 10 (NIV)

The day was not simply ‘busy’. Phone calls and emails overlapped each other. Every person I spoke to seemed to need something from me. My to-do list was growing faster than I could write it down, and I had not been able to shake the headache that woke me up that morning. The demands of the day were overwhelming.

I shut the office door before sinking into my chair. Silence. Stillness. As I took a series of long, deep breaths, God reminded me of Psalm 46: 10 “Be still, and know that I am God…” I only stopped for a few moments, but the power of that reminder and what ‘being still’ really means changed the course of my day.

There are no less than four instances in the Bible in which God’s people were instructed to ‘be still.’ In each case, they were facing situations of great stress, conflict or grief. Their circumstances were beyond their control and overwhelming. In the midst of those moments, God doesn’t tell them to try harder and He does not tell them to retreat. He tells them to ‘be still’ and remember who He is.

As I dug a little deeper into the power of stillness before God, I realized that there are a few key things that contribute to a godly pause, and few that do not.

Being still means STOP. Stop moving, stop talking. Stop trying to figure things out. In a culture of multi-tasking and instant gratification, we rarely just stop and reside in that moment. In fact, it is counter-intuitive to stop when we already feel like we are sinking. Our instincts tell us to either fight harder or flee. But God tells us something different. Be still.

Being still means fixing our gaze on God. We tend to be easily distracted. Our thoughts and emotions constantly dart around the details of our daily struggles and circumstances. When we are truly still, we rest our attention fully on the unchanging nature of God.

Being still surrenders control. When we stop and fix our eyes on God, we are able to acknowledge that He is in control. Although He may ask us to take steps of faith to accomplish His plans for us, we can admit that He is able to provide all that we need. We let Him take the lead. We trust Him to handle whatever we are facing.

Being still is NOT falling asleep. I know many people who live life frantically. They are so caught up in the ‘doing’ that if they were to ever pause long enough to simply ‘be’ they would fall asleep from exhaustion. While being still does require that we stop what we are doing, the intentional nature of acknowledging God in that moment is lost if we are not awake for it.

Being still is NOT avoiding or ignoring reality. Sometimes we don’t know how to deal with overwhelming situations, so we try to avoid thinking about them. We may go into our room and shut the door, but it is not with the intention of inviting God into the moment. Sometimes we just want to hide and deny the truth. Choosing to fix our gaze on God in that moment does not mean that we try to forget what is going on. It means that we understand that God is bigger.

No matter what you are facing today, take a little time to be truly still. Remember that God is God. He alone is our refuge and our strength, an ever present help in trouble (Psalm 46:1). Invite His power and character into your situation and see how your day will change.

