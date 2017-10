Today on the Wake Up Call

Home Instead Senior Care

Maggie, from Home Instead Senior Care, is holding their “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. Watch for the Christmas trees at local retailers. Listen to the interview to learn more.

Debby Boone

The Wake Up Call had the pleasure of interview Debby Boone this morning. She is in town performing shows at the newly opened Boscov’s department store. Listen to the interview and hear what she says about her iconic hit, “You Light Up My Life,” learn more about her through the game “This or That,” and hear some bonus material not aired on the morning show.

