I hope you’re moving well and often. But it’s also important to have a balance in your exercise routine. Today I want to talk about rest and recovery. What is the difference?

Rest is sleep and time not training.

is sleep and time not training. Recovery is actions you take to repair your body mind and spirit.

I see this all the time in gyms: people over doing it. Yes you can work out to much and move in the wrong ways. The only bad workout is a work out that you didn’t need to do. Recovery is just as important as working out. The body needs to heal and get stronger.

Balance starts with recognizing what you’re good at and then finding ways to serve others by doing it. Our body is a vessel that carries the temple of the Holy Spirit.

It’s about having an active lifestyle and staying healthy. Eating the right foods, giving more and taking less.

Body-mind-spirit. Without a healthy body, mind and spirit will suffer.

So how many hours do you need to rest and recover properly? Unfortunately there’s no easy answer; Lots of factors go into recovery.

The younger you are the faster you heal. Large muscles require more recovery time, and larger numbers of muscles require more recovery time. Fast twitch fibers recover slower than slow twitch fibers. The type of exercise or movement you’re doing. More training requires more recovery time. You have to take into account how much you’ve already been training in the recent weeks. If you are stressed or have a lot of troubles in your life, it’s going to affect how you recover. Last, but probably the most important – diet – what you eat, how much, and WHEN you eat it.

Here are some practical ideas to help your body recover:

The most obvious is sleep – are you getting enough? Again, nutrition – eating the right foods at the right time. Massages or “fixing you” where you are “sticky”(Fascia specific therapies). Chiropractic and acupuncture, I find these two have helped myself and many recover faster and keep a better balance. Take a hot, then a cold shower. Not always fun, but it works.

PLEASE remember that you only get one vessel! TAKE CARE OF IT, BODY- MIND- SPIRIT. (BALANCE)

If you need more info on balance in movement. I will come to your place of worship and do a free one-hour class on the basics. All you need is enough space to accommodate the number of people interested. I will bring the rest.

Share On