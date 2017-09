Today on the Wake Up Call

Austin French

Today on the Wake Up Call we were blessed to have CCM artist Austin French with us for part of the morning. He shared his story and his music. Listen here or watch our live videos on our Facebook page.

Good Manners

As parents, we should teach our children learn how to make a phone call. Learn more about phone etiquette here.

Emma’s Footprints

Tracy Dailey has a passion for parents who have lost infants because she can relate. That’s why she started Emma’s Footprints. You can support Emma’s Footprints and honor a lost baby by participating in the Emma’s Footprints Memorial Walk, Saturday October 14th at Beach 1 on Presque Isle. Learn more by listening to the interview and visiting www.emmasfootprints.com.

