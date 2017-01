Key Scriptures (1 Samuel 3)

13 For I, (the Lord) told Eli that I would judge his family forever because of the sin he knew about; his sons blasphemed God, and he failed to restrain them. (1 Sam 3: 13)

19 The Lord was with Samuel as he grew up, and he let none of Samuel’s words fall to the ground. (1 Sam 3: 19)

Reflection: Eli was supposed to be God’s man, and likely he was well respected as a community leader. He was going about his life and activities as a priest, all the while overlooking, ignoring, or not really punishing his sons’ sins, which included exploiting the sacrifices of the people to the Lord and sleeping with prostitutes! In fact, Eli enjoyed eating some of the choice meat he knew his sons stole from the sacrifices of the people.

How did Eli get here? How many small compromises did he make along the way, to get to the point where he was “giving a wink and nod” to his and his sons’ activities? How many times did he have to justify an action?

What Eli forgot was that God sees all our actions, thoughts, and attitudes. God sees the hidden areas of our lives that are not in full compliance with Him.

God sees you today; He sees who you truly are.

Are there any small compromises you are making in your life?

Have you been justifying some action that you know is wrong or pulling you away from the Lord?

What area of your life is not in full compliance to the Lord?

For the Word of God is living and active. Sharper than any double-edge sword, it penetrates even to diving soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart. Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight. Everything is uncovered and laid bare before the eyes of Him to whom we must give account. (Hebrews 4: 12-13)



Search me, O God and know my heart, test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me to the way everlasting. (Psalm 139: 24-25)

Devotional prayer: Lord, may your Holy Light truly search me — heart, mind, and spirit. Precious God, give me insight and strength to put to death — to crucify — any area in my life, any thought, attitude, habit, or activity which is drawing me away from You. Mighty Lord, equip me with thy Holy Spirit so that I may put on the mind and attitude of Christ. Help me to saturate myself in Your Holy Word, to have true communion with You in prayer, and to live my life for You. Amen.

