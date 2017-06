Today on the Wake Up Call

Monday Morning Talk Thing

It’s always a fun morning when Andy Kerr is in the studio. You can also count on him to challenge you. Listen to the interview and find out his challenge.

National Camping Month

You can rent a piece of history in the Allegheny National Forest. Farnsworth Cabin is a stone cabin about 8.5 miles from Sheffield. It boasts modern amenities in the middle of wildlife. Take a Virtual Tour and make reservations.

Monday Morning Myth Buster

The National Weather Service warns against shower during a lightning storm to avoid being struck by lightning. True or False? The Mythbusters took the Nation Weather Service to task. Read about it here.

