Today on the Wake Up Call

Analise Replenishment Blood Drive

Analise Denning is 4 and she is battling brain cancer. Blood transfusions have been a very helpful part of her treatment. Listen to the interview and learn how you can help. Like Team Analise on Facebook to stay informed.

National Camping Month

West Haven RV Park and Campground is practically right in our backyard. Located on Sterretania Road in Fairview, it offers a perfect getaway without the travel.

Christos Cafe

Christos Café is working to reach our inner city youth with cooking and dance classes. Listen and learn how they are making a difference in the lives of Erie city youth.

