And lest I should be exalted above measure by the abundance of the revelations, a thorn in the flesh was given to me, a messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I be exalted above measure. Concerning this thing I pleaded with the Lord three times that it might depart from me. And He said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in needs, in persecutions, in distresses, for Christ’s sake. For when I am weak, then I am strong. II Corinthians 12:7-10

The final four chapters of Second Corinthians is the section in which Paul was writing to the Church in Corinth. Or at least those in the Church who were actively opposing him and his ministry, in defense against accusations leveled by his critics. He begins Chapter 12, the third of these chapters, by declaring that he knows a man who had a vision of being in Paradise and hearing things which cannot be shared. He downplays the whole thing and then launches into the above passage. We can infer that he had been talking about himself in the first six verses, but rather than boast about the vision, he would boast of his infirmities.

There were false prophets in Corinth who would boast about visions and use them to exalt themselves, and here was Paul minimizing the vision and exalting the Lord. Paul’s thorn in the flesh is thought to be a physical problem. It is thought that it was chronic, painful, and possibly an embarrassing malady. He tells his readers that he has pleaded to be delivered from it on three separate occasions.

Many of us can relate. Even those of us who have no physical infirmities may have a psychological or a spiritual “thorn” that we would like God to remove.

The Lord’s answer to Paul was, My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness. It would have been easy for Paul to be discouraged, but instead he decided to take pleasure in his adversities. He knew that he could endure with Christ’s strength being sufficient to bolster him through everything that would come his way. We should gladly boast in or problems in the same way so that the power of the Lord will rest on us for His is all the strength we need.

Some people believe that suffering is due to God’s displeasure, and that faith is all that you need to overcome. These people are, quite obviously, mistaken. They are like Job’s friends, who told him that all his adversity was because of his unworthiness in God’s sight. They don’t see the whole picture. It has never occurred to them that maybe the Lord allows suffering for a reason. Paul did not suffer the thorn in his flesh because of sin or due to lack of faith, but rather to teach an important lesson. That God’s strength is found in human weakness. Likewise, we all have at least one thorn which causes us to suffer, physically, mentally, or spiritually so that we too can find God’s strength in our weakness. How? I’m glad you asked.

Not that I speak in regard to need, for I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content: I know how to be abased, and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:11-13

In this passage, Paul tells the Philippians that he has found contentment in all situations. He specifically says that he “can do all things through Christ” who provides the strength to do so. He is not content because of his own ability or through self discipline … but because he knows Christ is his strength no matter the situation.

This is a key concept, knowing that the Lord is our strength. Once we have processed this truth and absorbed it into our spiritual lives, we too can be content in all situations.

Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory, while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal. II Corinthians 4:16-18

In the above passage from earlier in the second letter to the Corinthians, Paul tells his readers that even though we are physically deteriorating our spirit is being renewed daily. He reminds us that the physical things which we can see are temporary and the spiritual things are eternal.

This is another key concept, focus on the unseen instead of the visible.

Flipping back to Philippians chapter four, we find in verse eight that Paul gives us a (admittedly partial) list of unseen things to focus on. He writes, Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things. If we focus constantly on these unseen things (and yes, “lovely” can be an unseen virtue) we will begin to live, teach, show, and say them. We will exude them and the God of peace will be with us.

The Lord is my shepherd;

I shall not want.

He makes me to lie down in green pastures;

He leads me beside the still waters.

He restores my soul;

He leads me in the paths of righteousness

For His name’s sake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil;

For You are with me;

Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.

You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies;

You anoint my head with oil;

My cup runs over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me

All the days of my life;

And I will dwell in the house of the Lord

Forever.

Psalms 23:1-6

There are a handful of biblical passages that most believers can recite from memory, and the above passage from the Psalms is one of them.

It also points us toward another key concept: rely on God. This one may seem like a no-brainer. In fact, it could be argued that it is the most important. If we rely on God, then we will know that He is our strength and focus on Him, the unseen.

In the 23rd Psalm, David very eloquently sings about how God’s grace is sufficient for those who rely on Him. He will comfort us, protect us, and provide for us. He is the good shepherd and we are his flock.

In summary, when the Lord doesn’t remove the “thorn” in your flesh, whether it is physical, mental, emotional or spiritual, just know that He is your strength, focus on the spiritual, and rely on Him. Then, like Paul, rejoice in your trials, and praise God in all situations. Remember, that just because God doesn’t do what we want Him to do, it doesn’t mean that He doesn’t care. He just may have a higher purpose for us. Actually, scratch that, He absolutely does have a higher purpose for us!

