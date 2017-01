Moses. What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear that name? For some it’s the Ten Commandments. For others, it’s the parting of the Red Sea. Maybe some of you even thought of Charlton Heston! For me, it’s a basket. And one of the bravest women in the Bible. His mother.

We all know the story. Pharaoh decreed that all the Hebrew baby boys be thrown into the Nile. Instead Moses’ mother hid him until the age of three months, then waterproofed a basket and floated her baby boy down the river. He was found by the daughter of the Pharaoh, saved from death, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Maybe it’s because I’m the mother of five, but I can’t get past that whole basket part. I get that the baby is facing certain death if discovered. And his mother was probably trying to do what she could to save him even if she were caught. After all, she did “throw” him in the river. But just imagine the chance she was taking. Ever ride in a canoe? They are not known for their stability. I would expect a basket to be far worse. Especially with a squiggly three month old. Add to that the wildlife both in and near the water. Crocodiles, cobras, and lions were very real dangers to a helpless baby. And remember, even though we know how the story ends, his mother didn’t. She had her daughter follow the basket “to see what would happen to him”. But in reality she had no idea what his fate would be. She didn’t know he would be saved by the house of Pharaoh. She didn’t know he would be brought back to her for a time. And she certainly had no idea he would rescue their people from Egyptian captivity. It all happened because one mother was willing to take her baby out of her own hands, and place him in the hands of God.

What are you willing to place into God’s hands? Your marriage? Your health? Your job? An uncertain future? Or maybe your own child? Jeremiah 29:11 tells us:

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Moses’ life wasn’t easy. It was filled with pain, heartache, and loss. But it was also filled with the promises of God. Plans that were in place from the instant he was placed into that basket. At our most hopeless places, God is there. Giving us hope and a future.

Share On