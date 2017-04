In an email titled “Thoughts from a missionary in a country of small,” missionaries David and Evangeline Kindervater once wrote:

“From 3-slice loaves of bread to tiny bonsai trees that take 50 years to reach their 12-inch height (and $12,000 price), mini-cars, mini-cds and tiny cell phones, Japan is the land of small… Churches average 30 members. Half of one percent of Japan are active believers. The church is small and, like the bonsai tree, its growth seems painfully slow.

“When it comes to obeying the Great Commission, who of us wants to be involved in something ‘small’? Wouldn’t we all love to be working in the lands which are now experiencing great harvests?”

Or in churches that are exploding at the seams? Or for causes that are achieving historical reforms? Or in positions that make decisions that really seem to matter?

Yet the Kindervaters go on to point out that just as all of the heroes of Hebrews 11 died without having seen the promise fulfilled, many today must invest in years of planting and tilling before the harvest can take place. The bottom line is not only to obey the Great Commission, but foremost, to obey the Great Commissioner.

They know that God has clearly called them to the country of small. Where has He called you and me? We, too, may feel like we’re living in a “country of small” – small abilities, small prayers, small assignments, small prospects, small results. Perhaps you’ve been hearing the enemy’s whisper,

“Do you think that little prayer deserves an answer?… Do you think anyone was helped by that little effort?… How could such a small contribution make much difference? You’re putting a lot of time and effort into this – is it really worth it? Where are the results?”

God, on the other hand, said to the prophet Zechariah, “Who despises the day of small things?” (4:10 NIV). God valued David’s small smooth stone, Zerubbabel’s plumb line, and a little boy’s barley loaves and two small fish. He calls us to the mustard seed, the narrow road, and the single Pearl of Great Price.

If our big God chooses to send the Kindervaters to the “the country of small,” He’s looking for their good and faithful service in His Name. And if He sends you and me to our own country of small, He looks for our good and faithful service as well.

Let’s quit measuring and comparing, overachieving and undervaluing. The biggest thing we can ever accomplish in this life is to live faithfully, doing exactly what He’s asking us to, exactly where He’s placed us. That’s what will earn His words:

“Well done, good and faithful servant.”

