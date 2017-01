This cold, blustery, snowy season can chill us to the bone and dampen our spirits as well as our socks. This season can also offer us an opportunity, however, to share God’s light and warmth in the cold darkness. How can you be a beacon of light and warmth? There are as many ways as there are people in the world, but here are a few ideas to get you started.

Stock up on light and warmth: Fill your surroundings and your life with things that make you think warm and loving thoughts. Bring out your favorite Christmas decorations, add a few extra family photos to the places where you spend the most time, tuck a few cookies into your lunch bag. And while you’re at it, stock up on a few things to share warmth with others. Pick up a couple extra scarves from a thrift store and then carry them to share with people you pass who seem like they could use them. Carry a few extra Christmas trinkets in your bag to share with the child in line in front of you at the grocery store. Buy a few gas cards to leave on the windshield of someone who could use a little extra help. Be creative and prepared so that you can share warmth whenever God provides an opportunity. Keep your eyes open for the dark corners: This season can be hard on a lot of people. The cold weather, grief, and loneliness seem to creep in on those who feel like they don’t have much to celebrate. Pay attention to the people around you and ask God to give you eyes like His and a heart that cares. He will surely provide you with many opportunities to share His warmth. Some may appear at work or at school, others may turn out to be complete strangers. Be willing to light up any place that God puts in front of you and your life will surely be brighter. Smile – Sometimes, all it takes to brighten a dark room is to smile. Keep close to God, find your inner joy, and SMILE for the entire world to see.

Warning: Once you decide to start sharing warmth in the dark world around you, it will be difficult to stop and could become quite contagious. Embrace it! Be a blessing! Show the world that the love of God is so overflowing you just can’t contain yourself!

