WCTL’s Family Comedy Night has become the must-attend event each year since it started in 2002. It is unique in that we feature comedians that are safe for your whole family!

This year, we are excited to welcome back comedian and fan favorite Tim Hawkins…along with special guest John Crist.

Here’s what you need to know:

When: Saturday, April 8, 2017 7 PM

Where: Erie First Assembly – 8150 Oliver Road in Erie

General Admission $25 advance / $23 advance group rate (10+) / $30 door Premium $39 advance / $37 advance group rate (10+) / $45 door

Guaranteed preferred seating section for 400 PREMIUM ticket holders only. $39.00 Uber Fan Package $75 advance only

Only 60 will be sold. Each ticket includes: Reserved seat in front 3 rows

$10 voucher for Tim merchandise at the show

Limited edition concert laminate

Exclusive access Meet and Greet with Tim after the show for 60 Über Fans only!

Thanks to our sponsors:











