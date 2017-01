Have you done all that you can to put yourself in the best possible position? Or, have you missed out on some important financial opportunities? Take a look at where you stand and consider these key opportunities that could make a big difference in your financial life in 2017 and beyond:

Revisit your financial goals

You may have established financial goals in years past. It makes sense to revisit your goals and make sure they are still consistent with the direction of your life and dreams for the future. Make adjustments if anything has changed.

Build a sufficient emergency fund

One of the most fundamental forms of financial security is having money set aside in a “rainy day” fund to meet any emergency needs. You don’t want an unexpected expense to result in a major financial setback. It’s best to have a minimum of three-to-six months of expenses set aside.

Save on interest payments

If you have outstanding credit card debt, make it a priority to pay down this costly form of borrowing as fast as you can. Take a look at the interest rate on your home mortgage. If it’s higher than today’s market rates, look into refinancing to reduce your monthly payment.

Take advantage of your workplace retirement savings plan

If you participate in a 401(k) or 403(b) plan at work, make sure you are contributing at the least, enough into the plan to take full advantage of any employer match. It’s a “free money” opportunity and should not be overlooked. To the extent you can afford to do so, consider contributing more than the match amount to your plan.

Capitalize on “catch-up” contribution rules

If you are age 50 or older, you can boost contributions to your workplace savings plan and individual retirement account (IRA) by taking advantage of so-called “catch-up” rules.

Establish Roth savings if you qualify

Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s allow you to build retirement savings with after-tax dollars where all distributions may qualify for tax-free treatment in the future. The potential for tax-free income in retirement can be an important benefit.

Make sure you are comfortable with your portfolio

Are you constantly worried what could happen to your portfolio in a market downturn because you’re taking on too much risk? On the flip side, do you think your portfolio needs to be more aggressive to keep up with your financial goals (knowing that there’s always risk with reward)? If you come up short in either area, it may be time to revisit your investments and make appropriate changes.

Review your protection strategy across all aspects of your life

Do you have sufficient life insurance in place to protect your loved ones? Is disability income coverage part of your mix? Are you protected against the risk of specialized care costs later in life? Are your home and personal possessions properly covered? Make sure you have a comprehensive protection strategy in place to prepare for unexpected events.

Get a handle on your taxes

Review past tax returns and your current financial situation with a tax professional who can help you find potential ways to reduce your tax liability. If charitable giving or volunteering is important to you, consider the tax implications of your donations.

Solidify your legacy plan

Make sure your will, health care directives and trust documents reflect your current priorities. Review and if necessary, update beneficiary designations on retirement accounts, bank accounts and insurance policies.

Take the time to review these tactics for your personal situation. Checking these items off your list can help you start 2017 on the right foot and may make a significant difference for your financial future.

